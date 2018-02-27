unibrow
- GramLil Pump Debuts New Unibrow Look: "I’m Anthony Davis Now"Lil Pump drew on a unibrow where his eyebrows used to be after shaving them off, comparing himself to Lakers star, Anthony Davis.By Lynn S.
- SportsApril Fools! Anthony Davis's Unibrow Remains IntactAnthony Davis isn't getting rid of that unibrow anytime soon.By Milca P.
- SportsAnthony Davis Appears to Shave Unibrow; Fans Aren't ConvincedSome fans don't believe that Anthony Davis would ever get rid of the Brow.By Milca P.
- SportsAnthony Davis Contemplates Shaving Trademark UnibrowAnthony Davis wants fans to help him decide the fate of his unibrow.By Devin Ch
- SportsPelicans Twitter Defends Anthony Davis Against Skip BaylessAnthony Davis doesn't have to worry about the critics. The New Orleans Pelican Social Media Dept has got it covered.By Devin Ch