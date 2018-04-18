unarmed black man
- TVMichael Che Says "SNL" Refused To Air Avengers Killing Unarmed Black Kid SketchThe joke may have caused an uproar. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsL.A. Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Black Man Michael Thomas In His HomeMichael Thomas, an unarmed Black Man, was shot and killed in his home on Thursday morning. Police said he was reaching for their firearm. The man's fiancee says otherwise.By Aron A.
- PoliticsEx-Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murdering Botham Jean In His HomeThe former police officer who shot an unarmed black man in his apartment is now facing 99 years in prison.By Aron A.
- SocietyOfficer Amber Guyger Fired After Fatally Shooting Botham Shem JeanOfficer Amber Guyger has recently been fired by the Dallas Police Department after fatally shooting her neighbor Botham Shem Jean. By hnhh
- SocietyPolice Officer Amber Guyger Arrested For Fatal Shooting Of Botham Shem JeanThe officer responsible for shooting Botham Shem Jean has been arrested. By Nicole Fee
- SocietyDallas Cop Kills Man In His Home Thinking He Was In Her ApartmentThe officer wasn't even on the right floor.By Zaynab
- SocietyPolice Respond After Diante Yarber Was Shot & Killed In Walmart Parking LotPolice claim Diante was "wanted for questioning."By Chantilly Post