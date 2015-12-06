ugly christmas sweaters
- RandomWalmart Apologizes For Cocaine Santa Claus Ugly Christmas SweaterThe sweater was bad but the product description? L. By Aron A.
- Music2 Chainz Is Back Selling The Dabbing Santa Sweaters This Winter2 Chainz is back this year selling more "dabbing" Santa sweaters.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeGet A Ghostface Killah Ugly Christmas Sweater For The Wu-Tang Stan In Your LifeStay warm this winter with the Wu.By hnhh
- News2 Chainz Visits Disabled Veteran, Offers To Pay Rent For A Year2 Chainz is giving back this holiday season.By Trevor Smith