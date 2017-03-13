Tupac film
- RandomTupac Conspiracy: Family Friend Claims Rapper Faked DeathRick Boss has ties to Tupac's family and friends, and he claims the rapper escaped the Las Vegas medical facility after being shot.By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TVTupac Biopic: Bizarre Asks New Yorkers Their Opinion (Word on the Street)Bizarre finds out who really has love for Pac in NYC. By Jasmina Cuevas
- Music“All Eyez On Me” Producer L.T. Hutton Responds To Jada Pinkett-Smith's Criticism"It all came from the truth."By Milca P.
- EntertainmentWatch Demetrius Shipp Jr. Become Tupac In New HBO Documentary ClipThe man becomes the legend.By Matt F
- Entertainment"All Eyez On Me" Star Demetrius Shipp Jr. Covers Rolling Out MagazineThe up-and-coming actor gets the cove treatment.By Matt F
- MusicTupac Documentary Coming From Oscar Winner Steve McQueenAcademy Award winning director Steve McQueen will direct an authorized biography on Mr. Shakur.By Matt F
- MusicNew Tupac "All Eyez On Me" Clip Shows Rapper Reading Poetry To Jada Pinkett-SmithA new, never-before-seen clip of the upcoming Tupac biopic air during MTV Movie & TV Awards.By Matt F
- SportsDeSean Jackson Says New Tupac Film Will Be "One Of The Greatest Movies Ever""I think it’s going to be one of the greatest movies to ever come out."By Kyle Rooney