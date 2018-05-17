trapped
- NewsCoronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses On The Sick In ChinaDozens were trapped inside. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentWill Smith Felt Trapped "By Being Will Smith" Before Turning 50"You can never really be happy if you’re scared.”By Chantilly Post
- MusicYo Gotti Previews New Album "Trapped" At Miami's Art BaselYo Gotti has some bangers in the vault. By Karlton Jahmal
- RelationshipsTristan Thompson Reportedly "Feeling Trapped" In Khloe Kardashian RelationshipTristan reportedly "wants to go back to Cleveland ASAP."By Alex Zidel
- SocietyThailand Cave Rescue Saves All 12 Boys & Soccer Coach After Being Trapped For WeeksAfter over two weeks, everyone has made it out safely. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyThailand Cave Rescue Saves 8 Children Trapped For Weeks UndergroundFive more victims of the flood are trapped in the caves. By Karlton Jahmal
