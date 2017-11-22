tradition
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Claims Blueface Tossing Money At Homeless Is "A Blessing"Tiffany recounts her experiences living in South Central L.A.By Lynn S.
- SportsLeBron James Brings Back Infamous Chalk Toss Routine, Fans ReactLeBron is giving the fans what they really want.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Hints At The Return Of His Iconic Chalk TossLeBron stopped with the tradition back in 2014.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPost Malone Drinks Beer Out Of A Shoe In The Middle Of His ConcertPerforming a "shoey" in Australia is known as a rite of passage for American artists.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBirdman & Cash Money Records Announce Thanksgiving Turkey GiveawayBirdman is giving away birds.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill's Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Is Still HappeningMeek Mill won't let prison stand in the way of this tradition. By Matt F