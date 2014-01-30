total slaughter
- Original Content8 Battlers Who Should Be On "Road To Total Slaughter" Season 2Here's our list of battle rappers that should be on Road To Total Slaughter next season.By Dallas Darden
- Original ContentDebate: Was Total Slaughter Bad For Battle Rap?Many fans seem to think so, but this isn’t the first time the mainstream and underground mixed, and it won’t be the last.By Perry Simpson
- NewsJoe Budden Speaks On Crowd Booing Him At Total Slaughter BattleJoe Budden responds to the crowd booing him at the Total Slaughter rap event, and discusses the battle as a whole.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJoe Budden Loses "Total Slaughter" Battle Against Hollow Da Don [Update: Watch The Battle]Hollow Da Don came out on top in his headlining battle against Joe Budden.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDr. Dre Appears In Total Slaughter AdDr. Dre hypes up tonight's "Total Slaughter" event.By Trevor Smith
- NewsHollow Da Don vs Joe Budden - Showdown TrailerCheck out a trailer for the first episode of "Eminem Presents: Total Slaughter" series.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsEminem Presents "Road To Total Slaughter" [Video Teaser]Take a look at a teaser for the upcoming premiere of the new rap battle TV show "Road To Total Slaughter."By Rose Lilah
- NewsJoe Budden To Battle Hollow Da Don For "Eminem Presents: Total Slaughter"Joe Budden and Hollow Da Don will face off in a battle for the Eminem-presented event, "Total Slaughter".By Trevor Smith
- NewsSlaughterhouse Announces New Battle Rap Series "Total Slaughter"; Reveals Producers For New AlbumSlaughterhouse announces new battle rap reality show; Also spill news on producers for new album.By Kevin Goddard