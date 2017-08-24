total
- PoliticsKanye West Has Spent A Fortune On His Presidential RunThough Kanye West's "Birthday Party" Presidential run was a long shot to begin with, that didn't stop Yeezy from investing major cash. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsCalifornia Surpasses New York In Total Coronavirus CasesFollowing a single-day record for new infections, California now has more confirmed coronavirus cases than New York state.By Cole Blake
- AnticsPnB Rock Totals BMW In Alleged Street Race, Arrested For DUIPnB Rock totals his vehicle in what police said was a street race.By Aron A.
- GramCyntoia Brown Defends Husband Jamie Long Against Accusations That He's With Her For FameShe set a commenter straight.By Erika Marie
- TVWendy Williams Reminisces On When 90s Group Total Almost Gave Her A BeatdownShe's shared this story of the Bad Boy Records artists before and is still taking jabs at them.By Erika Marie
- NewsFrench Montana Brings Bad Boy Vibes On Kiana Ledé's "Ex (Remix)"Kiana Lede grabs French Montana for the remix.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKevin Spacey's New Film Flopped On Opening Night, Raking In A Paltry Sum Of $126You heard correct, "Billionaire Boys Club" made less money than it costs to buy "LeBron 15s."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentApple Music Has Now Accumulated Over 38 Million SubscribersThe streaming service has been gaining quite the momentum. By David Saric
- MusicJustin Bieber's Bodyguard Injures Cops, Totals Their Car In DUI CrashJustin Bieber's bodyguard is in a whole lot of trouble. By Matt F
- SocietyApple's iPhone X May Have Sold 6 Million Units During Black Friday WeekendApple made some bank on Black Friday weekend thanks to the iPhone X. By Matt F
- SocietyMassachusetts Powerball Winner Now Worth More Than Kanye WestThe lucky winner walked away with over $300M in winnings!By Matt F