top 50 rappers
- MusicIce Cube Isn't Impressed With Billboard's Top 50 Greatest Rappers ListIce Cube ranked at #18 on Billboard and Vibe's controversial list. By Aron A.
- MusicJa Rule Reacts After Billboard & Vibe Exclude Him From "Top 50 Rappers" List"Check my resume," Ja Rule said after Billboard & Vibe reveals their list for the top 10 greatest rappers of all time. By Aron A.
- GramThe Game Slams T.I., Ebro, & Funk Flex For Top 50 List DisrespectThe Game felt slighted by some recent Top 50 rapper lists.By Alexander Cole
- MusicWale Talks Being Left Off Top 50 Lists & His Last Convos With Mac MillerCatching up with Wale. By Noah C
- Pop CultureMichael Che Roasts Ebro For His Top 50 Rappers ListMichael Che admits he was "very upset" about Ebro's Top 50 list. By Noah C
- MusicMike Tyson Unveils Top 50 Rappers List: Eminem, Lil Wayne, 50 Cent & MoreMike Tyson's list includes Rick Ross, T.I., Drake, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Durk Shares His Top 50 Greatest Rappers List: XXXTentacion & Lil Uzi VertLil Durk's list is sure to cause some controversy.By Alex Zidel
- GramTop 50 R&B Singers List (In The Last 30 Years) Dusts Up Social MediaIs Future a better singer than Miguel?By Erika Marie