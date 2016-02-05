Too High To Riot
- MusicBas Unveils Artwork And Tracklisting For "Milky Way" AlbumBas recruits J. Cole, A$AP Ferg, Lion Babe and more for "Milky Way."By Milca P.
- NewsBas "Penthouse" & "Live For" VideosBas drops off TWO new videos for "Penthouse" & "Live For."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBas "Clouds Never Get Old" VideoBas watches women come and go like daydreams in the new "Clouds Never Get Old" video. By Angus Walker
- ProfilesMeet Bas: Dreamville's Cosmopolitan SageInterview: Bas discusses his Muslim roots, discovering rap at age 23, and his new album "Too High to Riot."By Danny Schwartz
- GiveawaysBas Announces "Too High To Riot" Tour With Cozz, EarthGang & MoreBas is setting out on tour this summer with Cozz, EarthGang, The Hics, and Ron Gilmore. By Angus Walker
- NewsListen To Bas' New Album "Too High To Riot"Stream Dreamville artist Bas' new album "Too High To Riot."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBas "Methylone" VideoDreamville riser Bas releases the video for "Methylone" from his upcoming album "Too High to Riot."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsClouds Never Get OldListen to one of two new records from Bas' upcoming album.By Rose Lilah
- NewsMatchesDreamville emcee Bas drops two new songs ahead of the release of his sophomore album "Too High To Riot."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMethyloneListen to a new pre-order release from Bas called "Methylone."By Kevin Goddard