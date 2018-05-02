tmz live
- MusicKiller Mike Says Black People Will Be Harmed By Gun Control LawsThe MC says the focus should be on gun safety.By Noah Grant
- MusicKodak Black Praises Trump & Flashes Autographed MAGA Hat: "We Geminis"The rapper is obviously grateful to the former president for granting him a pardon earlier this year.By Erika Marie
- TVVideo Shows Physical Confrontation Between Van Lathan & Michael Babcock Before FiringVideo proof has arrived. By Chantilly Post
- Music50 Cent Calls Off His Beef With Rotimi After Getting PaidRotimi ended up giving 50 Cent $100K to stop slandering him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Survivor Claims Details From New Sex Tapes Sound "Very Familiar"Lisa VanAllen reacts to the new R. Kelly sex tapes that emerged.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Takes Over TMZ's Office For 40-Minute InterviewWatch the full interview here.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Explains Why He Made "13th Amendment" CommentsKanye West clears up his controversial comments on TMZ Live.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWebbie Ripped The Doors Off His Kids' Rooms After Catching Them In Bed With A GirlWebbie defends himself after posting a video shaming his kids and their friend.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I. On Kanye West’s Trump Stance: “High Level Of Respect For Another”T.I. speaks on how his “Ye Vs. The People” collaboration with Kanye took form.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMethod Man Tells Kanye West To "Come Home" After His Recent BehaviorMethod Man chimes in on Kanye's recent controversies.By Aron A.
- MusicEve Is "Done" With Kanye West; Urges Fans To Listen To J. Cole & Kendrick LamarEve is "done" with Kanye West.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West Flies Back To Wyoming To Finish AlbumsKanye West flew back to the Wyoming amid all the heat on home soil.By Devin Ch
- MusicAdidas Is Being Urged To Drop Kanye West For Slavery Comments In New PetitionPeople want Kanye West off of Adidas for his recent comments. By Aron A.