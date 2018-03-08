tirade
- Pop CultureComedian Tony Hinchcliffe Goes On Racist Tirade About Asian HostFootage of comedian Tony Hinchcliffe going on a racist tirade goes viral.ByKevin Goddard9.0K Views
- MusicThe Game Unleashes Tirade On Tomi Lahren: "C** Gargling, Microwaved Carrot Skinned"The Game did not hold back regarding his feelings toward Tomi Lahren.ByAlex Zidel32.2K Views
- MusicMeek Mill Laughs Off Soulja Boy's Social Media Tirade Against HimMeek Mill tells Soulja Boy to "stay in his lane" in so many words.ByDevin Ch5.4K Views
- MusicSoulja Boy Demands Credit For Kanye West's Cocky AttitudeFirst Tyga, now Kanye West. Who's Soulja Boy's next target?
ByAron A.3.4K Views
- MusicJoe Budden Threatens To Come Out Of Retirement For CyHi The Prynce BattleOn the latest episode of his podcast, Joe Budden said he might just put his podcast on the shelf to battle CyHi The Prynce.ByAlex Zidel26.0K Views
- MusicLil Xan Hurls N-Word During Mall Food Court TiradeLil Xan lost his cool at a mall food court and it was all caught on video.ByAlex Zidel41.8K Views
- MusicKodak Black Opens Up About Why He Threatened A Boogie & Don QKodak Black offers his perspective on a recent feud. ByMitch Findlay25.1K Views
- MusicKanye West Defends Kim's Honor, Puts Drake & Nick Cannon "In Check"Kanye West demands respect for his family's name.ByDevin Ch32.3K Views
- MusicRich The Kid Wants Out Of His Contract With 300 Ent: "I'll Give Y'all Money Back"Free Rich the Kid?ByDevin Ch30.0K Views
- EntertainmentFloyd Mayweather Continues To Attack 50 Cent By Taking Shots At His ParentingMayweather is questioning 50's parenting skills. ByKarlton Jahmal50.8K Views
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Infers That 50 Cent Is A Snitch In Scathing Instagram RoastFloyd insists that 50 Cent is actually broke and lives in squalor.ByDevin Ch69.7K Views
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Reportedly Went On "Expletive-Laden Tirade" After Sexual Assault ConvictionBill Cosby was clearly unhappy at his conviction.ByAlex Zidel11.8K Views
- MusicRick Ross Urges Twitter To Suspend Baby Mother Tia Kemp's AccountRick Ross has filed a motion to have Tia Kemp's account suspended after her vulgar rant.ByAlex Zidel6.6K Views
- MusicMichael Rapaport To Lil Xan: "You Need To Apologize To Whoever Raised You"Michael Rappaport uses several non-dictionary slurs to denounce Lil Xan.ByDevin Ch17.7K Views