TIDAL Exclusive

- MusicJay Z To Host Tidal Listening Party For New Prince LP "Originals"The album features 14 previously unreleased recordings from the late musician’s “vault.”By hnhh
- MusicHNHH TIDAL Wave Playlist: A$AP Ferg, Denzel Curry, Skepta & MoreA$AP Ferg & A$AP Rocky's "Pups," new Skepta, Denzel Curry, Logic & more dominate this week's playlist.By Aron A.
- MusicPrince "Originals" LP Set For A Summer 2019 ReleasePrince demos will rise to the surface once again, beginning on June 7th, 2019.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosFat Joe, Chris Brown & Dre's Summery "Attention" Video Is A TIDAL ExclusiveTIDAL banks on the exclusivity factor by premiering Fat Joe, Dre & Chris Brown's new video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West & TIDAL Will Face Lawsuit Over "T.L.O.P" Not Being A TIDAL ExclusiveKanye West may have to take the stand to answer questions about his "T.L.O.P" album.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicBeyoncé & Jay-Z's "Everything Is Love" Is Now Available On Spotify & Apple MusicThe Carters make their new album available to everyone.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicHot 97's Summer Jam Livestream Available On TIDAL Starting At 6 PMThe only place to watch Weezy and Meek Mill put the summer on blast.By Devin Ch
- MusicWatch Uncensored Episodes Of Irv Gotti's "Tales" Exclusively On TidalTidal members can score some exclusive and uncensored "Tales" footage.By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosDe La Soul Release The "Royalty Capes" Video De La Soul deliver their latest video, "Royalty Capes." By Aron A.