thursday
- Music50 Cent Roasts Sylvester Stallone's Criticism: "I’m In The Worst Movie Rambo Made?"50 Cent didn't take kindly to Sylvester Stallone's outspokenness.ByDevin Ch28.0K Views
- MusicBlocBoy JB Arrested In Memphis On The Eve Of Headliner PerformanceBlocBoy JB was part of a "multi-agency investigation" that culminated in the arrest of 20 individuals.ByDevin Ch1.8K Views
- MusicGucci Mane & French Montana Set To Perform On Super Bowl WeekendGucci Mane and French Montana join Travis Scott in the Super Bowl festivities.ByDevin Ch5.4K Views
- SocietyThailand's Government Engages In "Rap Beef" With 12 Dissident RappersThe Thai Government claps back at its critics with "our" favorite art form.ByDevin Ch4.9K Views
- MusicSkrillex Previews New Song With XXXTentacion, Swae Lee, Lil Pump & MoreSkrillex has assembled a motley crew for his upcoming single. ByMitch Findlay6.8K Views
- MusicRich The Kid Is Returning With New Music On ThursdayRich The Kid is ready for his closeup. ByMitch Findlay1286 Views
- MusicYoung Thug Reveals “Slime Language” Release DateYoung Thug is dropping "Slime Language" on his birthday, which is this Thursday.ByKevin Goddard23.1K Views
- TVKanye West Bringing His Radical Candor To "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" TomorrowKanye West chooses Kimmel out of all his late night options.ByDevin Ch989 Views
- SportsJames Harden Unfazed By Shooting Woes: "Who Cares? We're Winning"He does have a point.ByDevin Ch1.7K Views
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Sings Her Heart Out To The Weeknd Post-21 Savage Break-UpAmber is clearly excited for The Weeknd's Coachella show.ByMatthew Parizot55.2K Views
- Original ContentTop 25 Best The Weeknd SongsThese 25 tracks have contributed greatly to The Weeknd's chart-topping success. Byhnhh13.1K Views
- Original Content#TBT: The Weeknd#TBT: 10 of The Weeknd's best early cuts.ByChris Tart11.8K Views
- Original Content#TBT: The Weeknd's Mixtape CutsReminisce to The Weeknd's mixtape days.ByChris Tart13.4K Views
- MixtapesThursdayDownload "Thursday," the latest mixtape from The Weeknd, which dropped on Friday, August 19th, 2011. ByRose Lilah128.1K Views