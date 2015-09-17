This Thing Called Life
- Original Content10 Essential August Alsina TracksAugust Alsina: a primer.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsR. Kelly & August Alsina's First Week Sales Projections Are In"This Thing Called Life" and "The Buffet" are both set to do modest numbers.By Trevor Smith
- InterviewsAugust Alsina On The Breakfast ClubAugust Alsina talks with The Breakfast Club on the day his album's out.By Rose Lilah
- BeefAugust Alsina Calls Out Def Jam For Leaking Album [Update: August Apologizes With Statement]August Alsina has some choice words for his record label for putting up the album stream of "This Thing Called Life."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJobListen to August Alsina'a new release "Job" featuring Anthony Hamilton & Jadakiss.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsStream August Alsina's Sophomore Album "This Thing Called Life"Fans can now stream August Alsina's sophomore album, "This Thing Called Life," a day early.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDreamerListen to August Alsina’a latest leak, “Dreamer,” from his upcoming album “This Thing Called Life.”By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAugust Alsina Reveals Tracklist For Sophomore Album “This Thing Called Life”August Alsina recruits Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Jadakiss, and more for his sophomore album "This Thing Called Life."By Kevin Goddard
- InterviewsAugust Alsina On The Breakfast ClubWatch August Alsina's new sit-down with The Breakfast Club.By Rose Lilah
- NewsAugust Alsina Reveals Cover Art For "This Thing Called Life," Release DateAugust Alsina shares cover art for his sophomore effort, "This Thing Called Life."By Rose Lilah
- NewsSong CryStream August Alsina's emotional new single "Song Cry."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsAugust Alsina Previews New Single "Song Cry"August Alsina is releasing the video for his hew single "Song Cry" very soon.By Trevor Smith
- NewsAugust Alsina Feat. Lil Wayne "Why I Do It" VideoAugust Alsina and Lil Wayne drop the "Why I Do It" video. By Angus Walker