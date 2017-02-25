third album
- MusicRich The Kid Gets Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, & More For "Boss Man" LPRich The Kid is back with a star-studded LP, "Boss Man."By Dominiq R.
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Hints At A New Album In The WorksAfter turning up all through Hollywood, Joey Bada$$ is ready to make a return to his first love: music!By Keenan Higgins
- Music21 Savage Teases New Single After Seeing Great Reception Of "Immortal"Savage is in his bag. By Noah C
- MusicCould Future Be Dropping A Third Album Next Week?Major rumor alert.By Kevin Goddard