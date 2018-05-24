Theatre
- MusicAlicia Keys' "Hell's Kitchen" Broadway Musical: What We KnowAs we await the premiere of her Broadway musical, here is what we know so far about Alicia Keys’ "Hell’s Kitchen."By Wyatt Westlake
- Pop CultureRoger Guenveur Smith Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?A thespian par excellence who dances effortlessly between historical narratives and contemporary tales, crafting masterpieces along the way.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureLeslie Odom Jr. Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?Leslie Odom Jr.: From NYC beginnings to "Hamilton" fame, a look at his journey, ventures, and the legacy he continues to build.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureDaveed Diggs Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?From Oakland's vibrant streets to Broadway's glittering marquees, Daveed Diggs stands as an embodiment of artistry, activism, and relentless ambition. By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureJesse Williams' Leaked Naked Video Has Tamar Braxton & Others Going CrazyThe former "Grey's Anatomy" star bares it all in his new Broadway show, "Take Me Out."By Hayley Hynes
- TVNetflix Finalizes Lease On Its First Theatre: New York's Iconic Single-Screen CinemaNetflix has acquired its first theatre in New York. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"The Central Park Five" Story Is Now A New York City OperaFrom Ava DuVernay's "When They See Us" to this.By Aida C.
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Will Play Inspectah Deck In "Wu-Tang: An American Saga"That's two New York rappers in the cast for Hulu's "Wu-Tang: An American Saga."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentWill Smith Surprises Moviegoers At "Aladdin" Viewing In CalabasasWill Smith made it a family affair along with Jada, Willow, and Jaden.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBlue Ivy Is Still The Boss: Shuts Down Grandma Tina From Filming VideoBlue Ivy checks her grandmother while in a Parisian theatre.By Safra D