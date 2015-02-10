the xx
- NewsG-Eazy Goes Indie With Cover Of The XX's "VCR"G-Eazy looks to a modern classic for inspiration, channeling some wistful spirit for a take on the xx's "VCR."By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content5 Young Thug Collabs That Need To HappenCall them up, Jeffery. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAnderson .Paak, Run The Jewels & Stormzy To Perform At Glastonbury FestGlastonbury Music Fest just announced their lineup.By hnhh
- Original ContentThe 10 Best Drake Covers On YouTubeFrom Erykah Badu to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, here are 10 of our favorite Drake covers on the web. By Angus Walker
- MusicStream The XX's New Album "I See You"The xx just dropped off their new album "I See You."By hnhh
- NewsLoud PlacesJamie XX enlists XX vocalist Romy for "Loud Places".By Trevor Smith
- NewsCome Find MeProducer Emile Haynie taps Lykke Li and Romy of The xx for his new single "Come Find Me."By Rose Lilah