the tea
- MusicRomeo Re-ignites Beef With Bow Wow Over "Angela Simmons Love Triangle"Angela Simmons sparks another senseless bidding war.By Devin Ch
- MusicAzealia Banks Will Launch A Social Media Platform In Early '19Check out Azealia Banks' web layout for "Cheapy XO," debuting in early 2019.By Devin Ch
- MusicAzealia Banks Drags Iggy Azalea, Predicts Career ForeclosureAzealia Banks isn't done dragging the cat across America.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Defends Chris Brown, Says Nia Guzman Is Exploiting DaughterWendy Williams paints Chris Brown "the good guy" in custody battle with Nia Guzman.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj's "Queen Radio" Podcast Returns Tomorrow At 1PMIs Nicki Minaj going to dish the dirt on her altercation with Cardi B?By Devin Ch
- MusicTeyana Taylor Serves The Tea On Jeremih: "U Don't Want No Smoke N****"Teyana Taylor wages her attack of Jeremih on all social media platforms.By Devin Ch
- MusicTeyana Taylor Drops Out Of "Later That Night" Tour Citing Jeremih's "Diva" AnticsTeyana calls tour partner Jeremih a "lazy, sneaky, jealous, conniving, selish, lame ass n****."By Devin Ch
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Infers That 50 Cent Is A Snitch In Scathing Instagram RoastFloyd insists that 50 Cent is actually broke and lives in squalor.By Devin Ch
- GossipWendy Williams Thinks Justin Bieber Will Be Back On Selena Gomez After HoneymoonWendy Williams has spilled her tea on the matter. By Chantilly Post
- SportsJR Smith Publicly Shamed By Yahoo SportsKick a man while he's down.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Forgives Quavo For Conspiring Against HerNicki Minaj forgives Quavo for their dispute over "Motorsport."By Devin Ch