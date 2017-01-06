the ring
- SportsVasyl "The Matrix" Lomachenko Starches Anthony Crolla With 4th Round KOVasyl "The Matrix" Lomachenko is one step closer to unifying the lightweight division.By Devin Ch
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Set To Fight Daniel Jacobs On Cinco De Mayo WeekendCanelo Alvarez & Daniel Jacobs will put all the Middleweight straps on the line in a unification bout.By Devin Ch
- MusicJennifer Lopez Ponders When Alex Rodriguez Will Propose In New Song "El Anillo"Is the hitmaker ready to settle down once again? By David Saric
- ViralReal-Life Samara Crawls Out Of TVs & Terrifies Shoppers In "Rings" PrankSamara is back (IRL). By Angus Walker
- LifeWatch A New Trailer for "Rings," A Revival Of "The Ring" SeriesSeven days.By hnhh