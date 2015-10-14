the kanan tape
- Original Content10 Classic Mixtapes That Still Haven't Hit Streaming PlatformsSome of the best Hip-Hop and R&B projects of the late 2000s and early 2010s were free mixtapes, but many of those classics are still not available to stream on DSPs to this day.By Joshua Robinson
- Music Videos50 Cent Finally Shares Visual For 2015 "Tryna F*ck Me Over" Ft. Post Malone50 Cent returned with a throwback visual that he said he forgot to release five years ago.By Erika Marie
- News50 Cent "I'm The Man" Short Film50 Cent shares a new short film called "I'm the Man" to go along with "The Kanan Tape." By Angus Walker
- News50 Cent "Too Rich" Video (Prod. London On Da Track)50 Cent drops the video for "Too Rich" off "The Kanan Tape."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsTryna Fuck Me Over50 Cent connects with Post Malone on his new mixtape.By Rose Lilah
- Mixtapes50 Cent Reveals "The Kanan Tape" Tracklist50 Cent reveals the tracklist for his delayed "The Kanan Tape."By Rose Lilah
- NewsI'm The Man50 Cent drops off another one off “The Kanan Tape” called “Im The Man.”By Kevin Goddard
- Mixtapes50 Cent Gives Update On “The Kanan Tape”; Says New Mixtape Coming AfterFans can look forward to getting another mixtape from 50 Cent after “The Kanan Tape” called “Reloaded.”By Kevin Goddard
- NewsToo Rich50 Cent is “too rich” for the bitches on his latest leak off “The Kanan Tape.”By Kevin Goddard
- News50 Cent Will Release "The Kanan Tape" On Thanksgiving"The Kanan Tape" is dropping on November 26. By Angus Walker
- Mixtapes50 Cent Reveals Cover Art For "The Kanan Tape"50 Cent unveils artwork for his forthcoming mixtape.By Rose Lilah
- Mixtapes50 Cent To Release "Kanan" Mixtape50 Cent teases fans about a "Kanan" mixtape.By Rose Lilah