the firm
- ReviewsNas "King's Disease" Album ReviewNas drops off his best album in almost two decades with "King's Disease," a masterpiece produced in its entirety by Hit-Boy.By Karlton Jahmal
- BeefFoxy Brown Sends Subs & Fans Think She's Still Targeting Lil KimFoxy Brown may have just reignited her feud with Lil Kim following The Firm's reunion on Nas's new album. By Aron A.
- NewsNas Reunites The Firm, Including Dr. Dre, On "Full Circle"Nas, AZ, Cormega, Foxy Brown, and Dr. Dre stage a Firm reunion on the nostalgia-inducing "Full Circle." By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content#TBT: Aftermath: Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, & The GameAftermath 1996-2005.By Danny Schwartz
- Original Content#TBT: AZRevisiting AZ's career from 1994-2006.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsStarboi (Benja Styles Remix)Benja Styles release the remix to The Weeknd's "Starboi."By hnhh
- NewsThe Ultimate High (Freestyle)Hear Curren$y rip a freestyle over Nature & Nas' "The Ultimate High."By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentClassic Rotation: AZ's 'Doe or Die'20 years ago today, AZ released "Doe or Die." We take a look back for Classic Rotation.By Chris Tart
- Original Content#TBT: AZ's Early CutsAZ is one of the main players on Ghostface Killah's upcoming "36 Seasons" records, but he also had a helping hand at making "Illmatic" legendary. Let's revisit some of AZ's early cuts.By Chris Tart
- NewsGame Forced To Rename "Rolex Records" Due To Copyright ClaimAfter being approached by the watch brand, Game retires the Rolex Records title for his label, renaming it The Firm.By Trevor Smith