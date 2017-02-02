the fader
- MusicYoung Thug Announces New Project "Punk," Says It Will Be Embraced GloballyYoung Thug's plotting world domination.By Aron A.
- MusicPlayboi Carti Talks New Album, Iggy Azalea & More With The FaderPlayboi Carti opens up about his new album and more in The Fader's newest Summer Music Issue.By Cole Blake
- NewsLil West & Yung Bans Spell Out Their "No L's" PolicyLil West & Yung Bans keep pace with heightening expectations on "No L's."By Devin Ch
- MusicBlueface Shares Credit For Bust Down Dance: "I Might Not Be The Biological Parent"Blueface the enigma uncovered, in the latest Fader cover story.By Devin Ch
- MusicFuture Is Tired Of Being The Bad Seed: "I Love The Thought Of Loving Somebody"Future sits down with The Fader in an effort to flip the script on his bum rap.By Devin Ch
- MusicSwizz Beatz Says J. Cole Was A "Young Mentor" To Him During "Poison" Sessions"I'm not too cool where I can't have a young mentor, being as I'm a young OG."By Aron A.
- SocietyAfropunk Gives Festival-Goers The Boot Over Politically-Charged T-ShirtsA prominent sex educator and writer details their account of mistreatment at this year's Afropunk festival.By Devin Ch
- MusicFuture's "Beast Mode 2" Was Nearly Titled "I'm Good Luv, Enjoy": ReportFuture and Zaytoven decided to keep the series running.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Reportedly Recorded "Sandra's Rose" Within Hours Of Receiving The BeatDJ Premier breaks down how "Sandra's Rose" came about.By Aron A.
- MusicSOB X RBE Details How "Different" Was Almost Never ReleasedOne of SOB X RBE's most popular songs almost never came out.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTinashe Says Takeoff Is The Most Underrated Migos MemberDespite collaborating with Offset, Tinashe's starting to lean towards Team Takeoff. By Aron A.
- MusicSXSW Photo Diary Day 1: A$AP Ferg, Cardi B, Lil Wayne & MoreDocumenting our first day at SXSW 2017. By Rose Lilah
- MusicLil Wayne Reps New Orleans In New VideoLil Wayne stars in a new video about New Orleans musical legacy.By hnhh
- NewsYoung M.A "The Sex Issue Freestyle" VideoYoung M.A delivers an NSFW freestyle for The Fader's first ever sex issue.By hnhh
- LifeYoung M.A Speaks On Being Openly Gay In New InterviewYoung M.A opens up about her sexuality, her misogynous lyrics and more in The Fader's first ever sex issue.By hnhh
- MusicKhalid Opens Up In His New Documentary "Saved"Khalid speaks on being a military kid and explains how his mother influenced his music career.By hnhh