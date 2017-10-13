the conjuring
- Pop Culture"The Devil on Trial" Is Netflix's Most Chilling Documentary Of The SeasonThe recent arrival tells the true story behind "The Conjuring 3," making it a perfect watch for your Halloweekend.By Hayley Hynes
- TVJames Wan To Produce "Conjuring" TV SeriesThe series has spawned 7 films, and now it's coming to the small screen.By Noah Grant
- MoviesNew "Space Jam 2" & "The Sopranos" Prequel Footage Released In HBO Max TeaserLebron and Bugs Bunny look stressed in new "Space Jam" teaser.By Joshua Robinson
- Society77-Year-Old Man Dies While Watching "Annabelle Comes Home" In TheatreA British man in Thailand was found dead in the theatre following a viewing of the latest "Conjuring" spin-off.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Annabelle Comes Home" Delivers Spooky New TrailerAnnabelle throws a house party. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"The Nun" Is The Highest-Grossing Film In "The Conjuring" Universe"The Nun" makes over $330M worldwide.By Milca P.
- Original ContentFriday The 13th: 5 Must-Watch MoviesStop what you're doing and dive into one of these terrifying horror classics.By Mitch Findlay