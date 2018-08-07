the avengers
- MoviesTom Holland Reveals Details Of Jaw-Dropping "Spider-Man: No Way Home" SceneThe "Spider-Man" actor said he was blown away by one scene from his upcoming movie. ByTaylor McCloud3.5K Views
- MoviesThe Avengers Get The Help They Need In Final "Eternals" Trailer"Eternals", starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, will hit theaters on November 5th.ByJoe Abrams4.5K Views
- Entertainment"The Avengers" Cast Earned A Total Of $340 Million According to Forbes ListThe rich just keep getting richer. ByChantilly Post2.2K Views
- EntertainmentMarvel Universe Announces "Marvel Zombies" With X-Men & Avengers"The Walking Dead" meets your favourite superheroes. ByAida C.3.8K Views
- EntertainmentDisneyland Set To Launch Marvel Comics-Themed Amusement Park: Report"Marvel Land" will be home to attractions from Marvel movies and comics. ByAida C.1.8K Views
- EntertainmentNatalie Portman Scenes In "Avengers: End Game" Were Unused FootageNatalie Portman "Avengers: End Game" scenes were not new.ByAida C.2.9K Views
- Entertainment"Avengers: End Game" Had A Different Black Widow Storyline: ReportThe Russo brothers had other plans. Warning: spoilers ahead.ByAida C.1.6K Views
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Beats "Titanic" With $2.2 Billion Dollar Global Box OfficeThe "Avengers: End Game" continues to break records. ByAida C.1.8K Views
- Entertainment"Spider-Man: Far From Home" Official Trailer Unveiled By Marvel StudiosSpider-Man and friends embark on a trip to Europe. ByAida C.3.8K Views
- EntertainmentScarlett Johansson Hinted At "Avengers: Endgame" Ending Weeks AgoBeware, spoilers are ahead so read at your own risk.ByAlexander Cole7.6K Views
- EntertainmentMarvel Studios Reveal "Avengers: Endgame" Fan PostersMarvel shares fanmade posters of the "Avengers: Endgame" in the wake of movie's premiere.ByAida C.2.3K Views
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Cast To Host "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Next WeekJimmy Kimmel is hosting a special Avengers week.ByAlexander Cole891 Views
- Entertainment"The Avengers" Cast Reportedly Preparing To Host The OscarsSuperheroes always save the day. ByChantilly Post1.6K Views
- EntertainmentNetflix Messed Up Its "Avengers: Infinity War" Cast ListWe definitely don't remember this character being in the movie.ByAlexander Cole16.3K Views
- MoviesIron Man Gravestone Approved By Marvel For Young Fan That Died Of CancerMarvel granted the wish of a huge Iron Man fan who died of cancer.ByAlexander Cole9.4K Views
- EntertainmentKevin Feige Remembers Stan Lee With An Emotional Message For FansLee left so many impressions. ByKarlton Jahmal1.7K Views
- Entertainment"Avengers: Infinity War" Is Coming To Netflix On Christmas Day'Tis the season.ByBrynjar Chapman969 Views
- EntertainmentMarvel Explains The Timeline Of Their Cinematic UniverseFrom 1943–2017.ByBrynjar Chapman2.4K Views
- MoviesThe Avengers Pay Tribute To Stan LeeIf it wasn't for Stan it wouldn't be.ByBrynjar Chapman4.0K Views
- EntertainmentMarvel Is Re-Releasing 20 Movies For Its Movie Universe's 10th AnniversaryMarvel has big 10-year anniversary plans.ByBrynjar Chapman4.4K Views
- Music"Spider-Man: Far From Home" Will Feature Samuel L. Jackson's Nick FuryThe new Spider-Man flick adds a few familiar faces. ByMitch Findlay1349 Views