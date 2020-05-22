THE ALBUM - Teyana Taylor
- MusicTeyana Taylor's Albums & Mixtapes, RankedToday, we are highlighting Teyana Taylor's music career with a ranking of her albums and mixtapes from least to greatest.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicTeyana Taylor: A Multifaceted Force Redefining Contemporary R&BTeyana Taylor has proved she can do it all in a career that travels from music to television. By Caleb Hardy
- GramThe Game Praises Teyana Taylor In Lengthy IG MessageFollowing Teyana Taylor's retirement announcement, the artist has been receiving a plethora of kind messages.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTeyana Taylor Cries After Elton John Pours On Love: "You're My Girl"The music legend stars in her "Lose Yourself" music video and even called her to check up on her during her pregnancy.By Erika Marie
- GramTeyana Taylor Schools Trolls Ridiculing Her For Not Social Distancing At Listening PartyTeyana Taylor clapped back at some trolls who were disappointed that nobody appeared to be wearing masks or social distancing at her album listening party.By Lynn S.
- MusicTeyana Taylor Jams With Cardi B At Listening Party For "THE ALBUM"Teyana Taylor readies the release of her anticipated project "THE ALBUM" that drops on Friday, Juneteenth (June 19).By Erika Marie
- NewsTeyana Taylor Gives Nod To Class Of 2020 Grads In "Made It" VisualTeyana Taylor shared two new releases on Friday (May 22): "Bare Wit Me" and "Made It."By Erika Marie
- NewsTeyana Taylor Shares R&B Single "Bare Wit Me" Along With Haunting VisualTeyana Taylor is officially in her roll out season for her forthcoming project "THE ALBUM," and she prepares for the album's release by sharing her latest single, "Bare Wit Me."By Erika Marie