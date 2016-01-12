thandie newton
- Pop CultureThandiwe Newton Denies Exiting "Magic Mike" After Fighting With Channing Tatum: ReportThe actress is battling rumors that she and Channing Tatum got into a fiery argument while discussing Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars slap.By Erika Marie
- TVThandiwe Newton Apologizes To Dark Skinned ActressesThandiwe Newton breaks down in tears while apologizing to "darker-skinned actresses."By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureNia Long Rejected For Movie Role For Looking "Too Old" Next To Drew BarrymoreNia Long said that she was rejected for the 2000 film because she looked a "little too old" next to star Drew Barrymore who is four years younger than her.By Erika Marie
- TV"Westworld" Season 3 Trailer Highlights A Robot Rebellion: WatchDolores has plans. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKit Harrington Calls Out Marvel For Not Yet Casting A Gay Man As Superhero"Game of Thrones" star speaks out against a lack of representation. By hnhh
- Reviews"Solo: A Star Wars Story" Movie Review: Donald Glover & Alden Ehrenreich ShineThe Han and Chewbacca bromance is a highlight of the imperfect but satisfying summer blockbuster.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentOprah, Chadwick Boseman, & More Sign Open Letter Fighting Gender InequalityThe letter features over 140 signatures. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentThandie Newton: I "Wasn’t Hot Enough" To Join #TimesUp MovementThandie Newton has spoken on her Hollywood exclusion.By Chantilly Post
- LifeActor Tim Roth Recorded With Tupac Shakur At Death Row RecordsMorgan Freeman’s face throughout the video says it all.By hnhh