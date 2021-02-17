Texas snowstorm
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion To Rebuild Homes For Single Moms Affected By Houston FreezeThe Houston Hottie is linking up with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and a disaster relief fund to assist those in need following the deadly winter storms. By Madusa S.
- RandomPablo Escobar Earns Twitter's Praises Over Ted Cruz After Senator Abandons TexasThe Texas senator came under fire for flying to Cancun with family, and now on Twitter, he's proven less popular than drug lord Pablo Escobar.By hnhh
- RandomTexas City Mayor Resigns After Blaming Residents Amid Deadly SnowstormColorado City mayor Tom Boyd ranted on Facebook that he was "sick and tired of people looking for a damn handout," and later, offered his resignation.By Alycia Williams