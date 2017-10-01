term
- Pop CultureJill Biden Hints That Joe Plans To Run For Second Term As PresidentThe First Lady told AP News that there's not much more to do other than pick when and where he should make the announcement.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RandomPETA Insists Term "Pet" Is Derogatory, Suggests Using "Companion" InsteadA representative for PETA explained why the organization wants people to change their language.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentRami Malek In Line To Play A James Bond Villain In "Bond 25"Rami Malek is cashing on his Oscar triumph.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I. Says He Coined The Term "Trap Music," Steers Clear Of Claiming To Be Its FounderSeems like T.I. might have a newfound respect for his predecessors. By Zaynab
- EntertainmentMichael Che Calls Donald Trump A "Cheap Cracker" & A "B*tch" On SNLMichael Che rips into Donald Trump.By Matt F