tense
- BeefRihanna & Chrissy Lampkin Have Tense Exchange At Roc Nation Brunch: WatchWhy was Rih popping off at Chrissy?By Lynn S.
- MusicFetty Wap's Trap Queens Brawl 'Til They Fall: Footage SurfacesVideo of the altercation leading to Lezhae Lowder's arrest has surfaced.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKourtney Kardashian Links With Ex Scott Disick & Sofia Richie For "Tense" DinnerThe trio looked to be having more of a business meeting than a casual catch up. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentSofia Richie & Scott Disick's Fight Turns To Tears At Australian Horse RaceSofia's not having it. By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsWin Or Lose Rihanna Is Riding For LeBron JamesRihanna continues her vainglorious "LeBron James" campaign on Instagram.By Devin Ch