syria
- PoliticsTrump Says ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Is Dead After U.S.-Led RaidTrump says he watched the raid with Pence in the Situation Room, although he didn't explain how he watched it.By Aron A.
- TVSacha Baron Cohen Ditches Usual Funny-Man Role For Netflix Drama "The Spy"Netflix drops off more anticipated content. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyDonald Trump Orders Air Strike On SyriaPresident Trump has sent missiles to Syria in retaliation to last weekend's chemical weapons attack.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeRebels Lose Control Of Aleppo To Assad's Russia-Backed Government ForcesThe fighting in Aleppo has stopped, but not before much blood was shed.By hnhh