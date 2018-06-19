symptoms
- PoliticsKamala Harris Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Returning From Trip To CaliforniaThe Vice President shared the news on Tuesday.ByHayley Hynes1231 Views
- TVStephen A. Smith Reveals His Symptoms After Catching COVID-19Stephen A. Smith spoke out about his positive test from over the weekend.ByAlexander Cole10.4K Views
- MusicMick Jenkins Concerned About Possible COVID-19 SymptomsMick Jenkins took to Twitter to reveal that he's been experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and that he's currently awaiting his results. ByMitch Findlay1.8K Views
- RandomLos Angeles To Offer Free COVID-19 Tests To All ResidentsLos Angeles became the first major city in the United States to offer free coronavirus tests to all residents, even those not experiencing symptoms.ByLynn S.1072 Views
- RandomCoronavirus Could Cause Strokes In Young Adults, Doctors WarnDoctors are warning folks in their 30s and 40s that coronavirus might be the cause of a recent increase in strokes in normally healthy young adults.ByLynn S.2.0K Views
- Pop CultureRita Wilson Describes Coronavirus Experience In First InterviewRita Wilson details her experience with Coronavirus in her first interview since she was diagnosed, and recovered.ByRose Lilah970 Views
- Pop CultureSturgill Simpson Tests Positive For COVID-19Sturgill Simpson is the latest musician to test positive for the coronavirus.ByCole Blake2.6K Views
- PoliticsGeorgia Governor Didn't Know Asymptomatic People Could Spread CoronavirusGeorgia Governor Brian Kemp admitted that he was not actually aware that asymptomatic people could spread coronavirus to others until recently.ByLynn S.1296 Views
- Pop CultureIdris Elba Can't Go Home Despite Completing Coronavirus QuarantineIdris Elba gave an update on his and his wife's health following their coronavirus diagnoses, revealing that they'd finished quarantine but still can't go home yet.ByLynn S.1.7K Views
- PoliticsGreta Thunberg Believes She Had CoronavirusClimate activist Greta Thunberg believes she had symptoms of Coronavirus and implores young people to be vigilant. ByMitch Findlay1.7K Views
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Fears For Life Amid Coronavirus ScareIn light of the coronavirus hitting the New York prison system, Tekashi 6ix9ine's team is once again moving for an early release. ByMitch Findlay3.2K Views
- MusicGoldlink Hospitalized With Burns All Over The Body, Seattle Show CancelledGoldlink has been ordered to cancel all gigs until he's feeling better.ByDevin Ch19.6K Views
- SportsFeatherweight Champ Max Holloway Pulled From UFC 226 Due To Concussion SymptomsHolloway's team isn't willing to risk a skull fracture or worse.ByDevin Ch2.0K Views
- EntertainmentWendy Williams' Bulging Eyes Explained By DoctorA doctor explains why Wendy Williams' eyes appear to bulge in recent photos.ByChantilly Post91.7K Views