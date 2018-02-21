sword
- CrimeConnecticut Man Decapitates Landlord With Sword Over Rent Dispute: Report2020 is everything 2012 wanted to be. By Karlton Jahmal
- RandomMan Requests Samurai Sword Fight With Ex-Wife To Settle Custody BattleA 40-year-old man is demanding a 'trial by combat' in the form of a samurai sword battle with his ex-wife and/or her attorney. By Dominiq R.
- EntertainmentEpic Games' "Infinity Blade" Gets Swallowed Up By "Fortnite"You can now use the Infinity Blade in "Fortnite."By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicPost Malone Totes Samurai Sword In Studio With Kodak BlackPost Malone ignores all "no shirt, no service" warnings.By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesLupe Fiasco Is Giving Up Violent Content: "There Are So Many Other Narratives"Lupe Fiasco the progressive.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLupe Fiasco Proves He's Hip-Hop's Deadliest WarriorOne does not simply challenge Lupe Fiasco to a duel. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPost Malone's New Face Tattoo Garners Him A 21 Savage Co-Sign"Issa knife."By Alex Zidel
- MusicPost Malone Gets A Middle-Earth Sword Tatted On His FaceOr is it a Valerian Steel Blade?By Devin Ch
- MusicMatt Ox Prefers To Handle His Haters Like The Warriors Of OldMatt Ox is about to go medieval on his haters. By Mitch Findlay