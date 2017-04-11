swervo
- Music VideosG Herbo & Southside Deliver The Trippy "Up It" Music VideoG Herbo comes through with the trippy visuals for "Up It."By Aron A.
- Music VideosG Herbo & His Son Mob Out In The "Bonjour" Music VideoG Herbo and Southside serve another "Swervo" visual.By Aron A.
- MusicG Herbo Announces "SWERVO" Tour With Southside & Queen KeyIt kicks off this October.By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosG Herbo & Southside Celebrate Their Partnership In "Pac N Dre" VideoDo Southside and G Herbo stand up to "Pac n Dre?"By Devin Ch
- MusicG Herbo Talks Quitting Lean, Coming Up In Chicago, & Why Killing Isn't CoolG Herbo is giving out game for free.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsG Herbo & 'LGado Team Up On "Father's Day"G Herbo & rising Chicago artist 'LGado team up on "Father's Day."By Aron A.
- MusicG Herbo Victimized By His Son's VomitG Herbo drops the deflector shield for just a second.By Devin Ch
- ReviewsG Herbo & Southside "SWERVO" ReviewOn his full-length collaboration with Atlanta producer Southside, Herbo loosens up, letting his guard down as he ventures into new musical and emotional territory.By Trevor Smith
- NewsG Herbo & Southside Call On Young Thug For "100 Sticks"Swervo Season is in full effect.By Alex Zidel
- MusicG Herbo & Southside Bring "Swervo Season" To The Breakfast ClubG Herbo and Southside's brotherhood runs deeper than rap. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicStream G Herbo & Southside's "Swervo" ProjectG Herbo & Southside drop off their "Swervo" project, featuring Young Thug, Chief Keef, Juice WRLD, and 21 Savage.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsStream G Herbo & Southside's "Swervo" ProjectG Herbo drops off his new project with Southside called "Swervo," featuring Young Thug, Chief Keef, Juice WRLD & 21 Savage.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicG Herbo Blesses Funkmaster Flex With The Bars He So Covets"Swervo" season kicks off with a fresh serving of "bars."By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentG Herbo & Southside: Eight Essential TracksHere are eight essential G Herbo & Southside tracks you need to check out before the duo drops "Swervo". By Narsimha Chintaluri
- NewsG Herbo & Southside Connect On "Swervo" Intro "Some Nights"Listen to the intro track of G Herbo & Southside's joint project "Swervo," dropping tomorrow.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicG Herbo & Southside Reveal Tracklist, Artwork & Release Date For “Swervo” ProjectG Herbo & Southside's joint project "Swervo" drops next Friday!By Kevin Goddard
- NewsG Herbo Releases Title Track To Sophomore Album “Swervo”Listen to G Herbo's new single "Swervo," produced by Southside.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicG Herbo & Southside To Release "Swervo" TomorrowG Herbo will finally unleash his alter ego "Swervo" to the world.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosG Herbo "Legend" VideoG Herbo takes it from the streets to the mansion in his new video. By Aron A.
- Original ContentG Herbo Speaks On "Humble Beast" & Upcoming Projects With Lil Bibby & SouthsideIn an interview with HNHH, Herbo gives an update on his debut album "Humble Beast," as well as "No Limitations" and "Swervo," his upcoming collaborative projects with G Herbo and Southside.By Danny Schwartz