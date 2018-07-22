supergirl
- TVHe-Man Reboot Cast Includes Actors From Star Wars, Buffy, GoT And More"Masters of the Universe: Revelation," Kevin Smith's reboot of He-Man on Netflix, will star Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey & Chris Wood.By Keenan Higgins
- Gram"Supergirl" Melissa Benoist Reveals "I Am A Survivor Of Domestic Violence"Bravery on and off the screen.By Arielle London
- EntertainmentJon Cryer Cast In The Role Of Lex Luther In CW's "Supergirl"The Emmy winning “Two and a Half Men" actor will be making his return to television.By hnhh
- EntertainmentSupergirl Will Meet Her Biggest Challenge Yet When Lex Luthor Joins The ShowWith Luthor comes trouble. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRuby Rose Makes Batwoman Debut In New Full Costume PicsA new heroine approaches. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentA "Supergirl" Movie Is In The Works"22 Jump Street" writer Oren Uziel will handle the script.By Trevor Smith
- TV"Supergirl" Casts First Transgender Superhero In Television's HistoryThe CW series, "Supergirl," casts transgender actress and activist, Nicole Maines.By Zaynab