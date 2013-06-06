summer knights
- NewsSo HighJoey Bada$$ and Chuck Strangers get "So High" on this outtake from "Summer Knights".By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentJoey Bada$$ Talks About His Love/Hate Relationship With Twitter, TDE's BET CypherJoey Bada$$ comments on Twitter, the BET cyphers and more in our exclusive interview with the rapper.By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsReview: Joey Bada$$'s "Summer Knights"To celebrate the one-year anniversary of his debut "1999" mixtape, Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ proves he's hip hop royalty with the release of "Summer Knights."By Iva Anthony
- MusicSummer KnightsA new free album from Joey Bad. Features include Collie Buddz, Kirk Knight, Dirty Sanchez, Nyck Caution, Rokamouth, Dessy Hinds, T'nah Apex, Chuck Strangers, Dyemond Lewis, A La Sole and CJ Fly, with production from Kirk Night, Lee Bannon, Chuck Stangers, Patrick Eulmi, Navie D, Statik Selektah, DOOM and Oddisee. Vibe with it.By hnhh
- BeefJoey Bada$$ Calls Out Pitchfork For Blocking His Video From His Channel & "Summer Knights" TracklistJoey Bada$$ has some beef with Pitchfork for blocking him from uploading his own music video to his YouTube channel, as well, reveals the tracklist for "Summer Knights."By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentJoey Bada$$ Reveals What's On His iPod & Talks "Summer Knights" MixtapeJoey Bada$$ chops it up with HNHH about what's on his iPod and his upcoming mixtape "Summer Knights"By Rose Lilah