streaming wars
- MusicAnita Baker Asks Fans To Stop Streaming Her Music In Fight With Label Over MastersThe R&B legend is looking to regain control of her music.By Alycia Williams
- TVNetflix Projected To Spend Over $17 Billion On Original Programming In 2020Netflix is stocking up for the ever-increasing streaming wars.By Lynn S.
- MusicApple Music Surpasses Spotify In U.S. Paid Subscriptions: ReportJust another step in Apple's quest for world domination.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentSpotify, Apple Music Or Tidal? What To Know About Each PlatformSome facts to know before subscribing to one of the top three streaming platforms.By Devon Jefferson
- MusicJay-Z Stands To Lose Up To $1 Million A Week Withholding "4:44" From SpotifyIt could be an expensive protest of the streaming service's free tier, according to experts.By Trevor Smith