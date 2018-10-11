streaming era
- Original Content10 Classic Mixtapes That Still Haven't Hit Streaming PlatformsSome of the best Hip-Hop and R&B projects of the late 2000s and early 2010s were free mixtapes, but many of those classics are still not available to stream on DSPs to this day.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicAnita Baker Asks Fans To Stop Streaming Her Music In Fight With Label Over MastersThe R&B legend is looking to regain control of her music.By Alycia Williams
- Original ContentThe Singles Era Is Upon Us (And What It Means For Music Consumption)Another facet of our current streaming-verse explored. By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentHow Leaked Music Has Evolved In The Streaming AgeWe take a look at how leaking music has evolved in the era of streaming services.By Taylor Rubright
- Original ContentFrom Kanye To Uzi: What Does Streaming's Ability To Alter Music Mean For The Album?Now that altering music in real time is more commonplace, we examine whether this is a helpful or harmful for the world of hip-hop and music at largeBy Robert Blair
- Original ContentThe Post Malone DichotomyIn a genre obsessed with authenticity, Post Malone has found his niche, though not without plenty of controversy.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentIs This The Death Of SoundCloud Rap?Uncertainty abounds for the platform's progeny. By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentThe Importance Of The Album CoverCover art is more important than ever in 2018.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentThe Ethics Of Posthumous ListeningShould we listen to music against a dead artist’s wishes? Determining how to appropriately immortalize deceased artists is a tall order, and one of the hardest questions in 21st-century pop music.By Luke Hinz