straddle
- RelationshipsSaweetie Straddles Quavo In Adorable Birthday PostQuavo got a celebratory lap dance from his boo Saweetie for his birthday, along with a heartfelt message about how much she loves him.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureKendall Jenner Straddles Bella Hadid As They Show Off Their Bikini-Clad BodsThe two models got a little frisky on the beach in Miami.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner Put Cheating Drama To Bed With Straddling PicsKylie Jenner and Travis Scott look to be back to normal.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDemi Lovato Says Her Onstage Kiss With Kehlani Wasn't Planned & She "Liked It"Demi Lovato was all for Kehlani's surprise kiss. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKehlani & Demi Lovato Kiss And Straddle Each Other On StageDemi Lovato & Kehlani got mad love for each other.By Chantilly Post