stnmtn/kauai
- Original ContentChildish Gambino's "Camp": Sometimes Cringeworthy But Always ImportantChildish Gambino's "Camp," ten years later. By Taylor McCloud
- Original ContentChildish Gambino's Major Projects, RankedAs we await news on the status of his impending retirement, we take a look back at the eclectic catalogue of Donald Glover's musical alter-ego.By Robert Blair
- ReviewsReview: Childish Gambino's "STN MTN / Kauai EP"On "STN MTN," Glover enlists DJ Drama to create an ode to a long-gone version of Atlanta, using some of the forgotten nuances and motifs. "Kauai EP" represents a present, based on discovery and 'blunt' reflection. Using visions of a pleasant past and colorful present, Donald Glover and Childish Gambino have finally fused together.By Kahron Spearman
- NewsThe PalisadesChildish Gambino shares a track from his new "KAUAI" EP.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDream Southern/Hospitality/Partna DemListen to the opening record on Childish Gambino's "STN MTN."By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesChildish Gambino "STN MTN"Childish Gambino surprises us with his new mixtape "STN MTN".By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesChildish Gambino Puts EP With Chance The Rapper On Hold, Explains "STN MTN/KAUAI" [Update: Tape Drops]Childish Gambino speaks on how his "STN MTN/KAUAI" project transitions from a mixtape into an EP, and says that his collabo EP with Chance The Rapper is on the back burner.By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesChildish Gambino Talks Mixtape/EP "STN MTN/KAUAI"Childish Gambino explains his upcoming mixtape-slash-EP "STN MTN/KAUAI"By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesChildish Gambino Says "STN MTN / KAUAI" Is "The First Concept Mixtape Ever"Childish Gambino dishes on his upcoming mixtape, "STN MTN / KAUAI", and his recent work with Ariana Grande.By Trevor Smith
- MixtapesChildish Gambino Announces New Mixtape "STN MTN / KAUAI"It looks like Childish Gambino is getting ready to drop off a Gangsta Grillz-hosted mixtape titled "STNMTN / KAUAI".By Kevin Goddard