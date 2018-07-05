stipe miocic
- SportsStipe Miocic Takes Shot At Jon JonesStipe Miocic is ready for the challenge in facing Jon Jones. By Tyler Reed
- SportsJon Jones Reveals Who He Wants To Fight NextJon Jones is ready for more.By Alexander Cole
- SportsStipe Miocic Addresses His Fans After Loss To Francis NgannouStipe Miocic is in good spirits following his most recent loss.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFrancis Ngannou Knocks Out Stipe Miocic To Win Heavyweight TitleIt only took Ngannou two rounds to secure the win.By Alexander Cole
- SportsStipe Miocic Sets His Sights On Tyson Fury And Anthony JoshuaStipe Miocic is ready to get into the boxing world.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDana White Reveals Who Jon Jones Will Fight NextJon Jones will be back in the Octagon later this year.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDaniel Cormier Calls It A Career After Loss To Stipe MiocicDaniel Cormier also went to the hospital following the fight after being left partially blind by an eye poke.By Alexander Cole
- SportsThe UFC 2020 Fan WishlistAs the UFC prepares to get its year in full swing, we take a look at the organization's potential landmark moments. By Robert Blair
- SportsThe Top 10 Active UFC Fighters TodayAs we look forward to 2020's sure to be stacked MMA calendar, it's time to rundown the top UFC fighters competing in the organization today. By Robert Blair
- SportsTyson Fury Reveals Plans For Stipe Miocic After Deontay Wilder RematchThis would be an interesting crossover fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsUFC's Daniel Cormier Issues Apology Following Loss To Stipe MiocicDC says he's still undecided about his future in UFC.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsJon Jones Reacts To Daniel Cormier's TKO Loss At UFC 241Jon Jones resurrects the old fighting spirit.By Devin Ch
- MMAStipe Miocic KO's Daniel Cormier To Reclaim Heavyweight Gold At UFC 241Stipe Miocic avenged his loss to Daniel Cormier in the rematch.By Devin Ch
- SportsNate Diaz Calls Out Jorge Masvidal After Dominating Anthony Pettis At UFC 241Stockton, California's prodigal son dazzles in his return to the octagon.By Devin Ch
- SportsFrancis Ngannou KO's Junior Dos Santos, Yet Dana White Won't Commit To "Title Shot"Dana White won't Francis Ngannou a title shot until Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic "plays out" on live TV.By Devin Ch
- SportsBrock Lesnar Retires From UFC, Daniel Cormier's Next Opponent AnnouncedUFC reportedly planning Cormier vs Miocic for August.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsUFC Reveals Jon Jones' Next Opponent For UFC 239UFC announces UFC 239 main event and co-main event.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsBrock Lesnar Challenges New UFC Heavyweight Champ Daniel CormierDaniel Cormier reclaimed his strap with a KO over Stipe Miocic.By Devin Ch
- SportsFeatherweight Champ Max Holloway Pulled From UFC 226 Due To Concussion SymptomsHolloway's team isn't willing to risk a skull fracture or worse.By Devin Ch