stephen paddock
- SocietyMGM Estimates Having To Pay "Las Vegas Shooting Victims" Up To $800 MillionMGM has little choice but to accept some level of responsibility for the tragic Las Vegas Shooting of 2017.By Devin Ch
- SocietyFamilies Of The Las Vegas Shooting Victims To Receive $275,000 EachMay all the victims rest in peace. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyStephen Paddock Reportedly Booked Hotel Room Overlooking LollapaloozaStephen Paddock seemingly had other venues in mind.By Chantilly Post
- PoliticsT.I. Makes A Case For Equal Opportunity Gun ControlWhen it comes to gun control, T.I. believes in an equal playing field. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyLas Vegas Shooter May Have Initially Targeted A Festival Chance The Rapper HeadlinedA new report says that the Life Is Beautiful festival may have been Paddock's initial target.By Aron A.