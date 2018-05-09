starring
- Pop CultureCardi B, Offset & Family Will Appear In "Baby Shark" MovieFresh off their McDonald's brand deal, the hip-hop couple is making a big-screen splash in Nickelodeon's latest movie outing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- EntertainmentAndré 3000 Joins The Cast Of The Upcoming AMC Series, "Dispatches From Elsewhere"We finally know why he been wandering around the streets of Philly playing the flute.By hnhh
- Music VideosA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & "Backpack Kid" Star In "Look Back At It" VideoThe "Backpack Kid" gets his first major acting job outside of Instagram.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentEl Chapo Wanted To Make A Movie About His Life: ReportEl Chapo: writer, director, actor.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicChance The Rapper’s New Horror Film “Slice” Available Now OnlineChance The Rapper's new film "Slice" is now out on iTunes and other platforms.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentJordan Peele's Next Horror Film "Us" Slated For March 2019"Us" will be Jordan Peele's natural follow-up to "Get Out" in the Horror genre.By Devin Ch