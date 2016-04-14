stand your ground
- SportsJa Morant Claims Self-Defense In 2022 Fight LawsuitMorant is seeking immunity under Tennessee's Stand Your Ground law.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsFlorida Governer DeSantis Drafts Bill To Allow People To Shoot Looters & RiotersThe proposed law would protect people who shoot others engaging in looting and rioting.By Noor Lobad
- SocietyT.I. Shares George Zimmerman Meme For The "Goons Out Here Plotting On Each Other"The rapper gives gangster something to "think about."By Zaynab
- Society"Stand Your Ground" Law Protects Shooter In Deadly Fight Over Parking SpotNo arrests will be made in the event of a deadly shooting in a Clearwater, Florida.By Devin Ch
- NewsKevin Gates Motion To Dismiss Florida Battery Case Is DeniedKevin Gates is still facing battery charges for kicking a female fan in Florida last summer. His motion to dismiss the case on the basis of the infamous "Stand Your Ground" law has been denied. By Angus Walker
- NewsKevin Gates Reportedly Claims He Kicked Female Fan In Self-DefenseGates cites the same "Stand Your Ground" law George Zimmerman cited during the Trayvon Martin trial.By Danny Schwartz