spoken word
- TVIdris Elba Recalls Landing On JAY-Z’s “American Gangster” Album In 2007The British actor felt compelled to work with Hov after starring in Ridley Scott’s movie of the same name.By Hayley Hynes
- EntertainmentFinal Season Of "GoT" Had The Least Amount Of Dialogue Than Any Other SeasonPeople are just really letting season 8 of "GOT" have it. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyObama Drops Some Bars On Lin-Manuel Miranda's "One Last Time (44 Remix)"Today is a good day because Barack hit the "skrt" accelerator.By Devin Ch
- MusicNick Cannon Performs Spiritual Spoken WordCannon is well-rounded.By Zaynab
- NewsNoname Definitely Knows How To Rap On "Self"Noname has reached another level. By Brynjar Chapman
- StreetwearTupac Shakur's Estate Announces Exclusive Poetry ExhibitionVFILES in New York will host an exclusive exhibition of Tupac's lost poems.By Devin Ch
- NewsKendrick Lamar Assists U2 On "Get Out Of Your Own Way"Kendrick Lamar returns the favor to U2 with his assistance on "Get Out Of Your Own Way." By Aron A.