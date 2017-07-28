speaks
- GramOffset Shares Condolences For Juice WRLD; Says He's Featured On "Culture 3"“I want to say RIP to my bruddah Juice man. It's sad to lose another talented artist. That shit fucked up,” Offset.ByKevin Goddard3.5K Views
- CrimeTroy Ave Speaks Outside Of 6ix9ine’s Court Hearing: WatchTroy was there to show support for Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack. ByKevin Goddard3.3K Views
- Gram50 Cent On Tekashi 6ix9ine Snitching: “I Can Identify How He’s Feeling”50 Cent says he can identify with what Tekashi is having to go through.ByKevin Goddard19.0K Views
- RelationshipsTaylor Swift Talks Past Problems With Kanye: “He Did The Same Thing To Drake”Taylor reflects on her past problems with Kanye in a new interview with Rolling Stone.ByKevin Goddard4.1K Views
- Music50 Cent Speaks On Nicki Minaj’s Retirement DecisionWatch 50 Cent feel sympathetic for Nicki when talking about her retirement decision.ByKevin Goddard7.1K Views
- MusicA$AP Rocky Speaks On Tyler The Creator Not Wanting To Do Joint Album"WANG$AP" still doesn't look to be happening thanks to Tyler.ByKevin Goddard35.9K Views
- MusicMeek Mill Pens Powerful Op-Ed On Criminal Justice Reform In New York TimesRead Meek Mill's powerful op-ed in today's New York Times about criminal reform. ByKevin Goddard1.6K Views
- MusicWale Speaks On Mac Miller’s Passing: “It Hit Me Really Really Hard”Watch Wale address the passing of Mac Miller and a lot more in his latest interview with Nessa.ByKevin Goddard25.6K Views
- MusicDJ Paul On Producing Drake’s New Jay Z Collab: “I Sent It To Him & He Loved It”DJ Paul speaks about producing the new collab between Drake & Jay Z.ByKevin Goddard13.3K Views
- MusicKanye West Speaks On Drake & Pusha T Feud: "I’ve Never Been About Beef I’m About Love"Kanye West also added that "this is dead now.”ByKevin Goddard56.1K Views
- MusicMeek Mill Speaks On His Prison Release In First Video Interview With Lester HoltWatch Meek Mill's first post-prison interview with NBC's Lester Holt.ByKevin Goddard7.2K Views
- MusicMeek Mill Says He Always Thought His Probation Could Bring Him Back To PrisonMeek Mill called in from prison on Thursday to talk with NBC's Lester Holt.ByKevin Goddard6.2K Views
- SocietyT.I. & Chris Brown Speak Out On Slave Trade In LibyaT.I. says he's "livid" about the slave trade still happening in Libya.ByKevin Goddard37.5K Views
- MusicR. Kelly Addresses "Sex Cult" ControversyR. Kelly speaks, sort of. ByMitch Findlay179 Views