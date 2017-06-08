Sounds From the Other Side
- NewsWizKid & Future Link Up On "Everytime"WizKid recruits Future for his latest single. By Aron A.
- ReviewsWizkid's "Sounds From The Other Side" (Review)One of his genre’s finest acts hopes to finally represent Africa in the mainstream, but is Wizkid the wunderkind so many have hyped him to be?By Maxwell Cavaseno
- MixtapesSounds From The Other Side [Album Stream]Wizkid releases his new album "Sounds From The Other Side" featuring Drake, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign & more.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWizkid Reveals "Sounds From The Other Side" TracklistWizKid reveals the tracklist for his upcoming project "Sounds From The Other Side."By Q. K. W.
- NewsAfrican Bad GyalCheck out Wizkid's latest track featuring Chris Brown.By Matt F