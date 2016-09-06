sound
- Original ContentEngineering With Battlecat: How A West Coast Legend Continues To Shape SoundThe legendary west coast pioneer DJ Battlecat breaks down his journey with music, the importance of analog technology, and how his new partnership with Audible Reality has allowed him the opportunity to share his ears with the masses. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Weeknd Was Not Happy The First Time He Heard Usher's "Climax"The Weeknd confessed that he got "angry" the first time he heard Usher's "Climax" in 2012 because he thought it sounded like "a Weeknd song."By Lynn S.
- TV"The Mandalorian" Creator Jon Favreau Had Baby Yoda's Voice ChangedHe really put the "baby" in "Baby Yoda."By Lynn S.
- MusicBenny Blanco On Potential Drake Collaboration: "I Wouldn't Want To Mess It Up"The Grammy award-winning artist is still humble.By Zaynab
- TechPusha T Denies Stoking Drake Beef In Camp Flog Gnaw Set"F*ck Drake" appeared on a screenBy Devin Ch
- NewsSampha Drops Off An Alluring "Treasure" From "Beautiful Boy" SoundtrackStream Sampha's latest single "Treasure."By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna Calls Childish Gambino "One Of My Favorites" After Diamond BallRihanna is feeling Bino's sound. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicThe Internet Announces "Hive Mind" Track List & Release DateThe Internet encircles a date in July for their relaunch.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuicy J Explains The Importance Of "Slob On My Knob"Juicy J is not playing keep-away with the young rappers following his example.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Says New Album Is About Her Life Coming "Full Circle"Nicki Minaj talks her new music and more.By Matt F
- InterviewsThe Weeknd Says New Album Is Possibly "Best-Sounding" Project He's Ever DoneThe Weeknd lands a new magazine cover and shares some details about his upcoming album.By Rose Lilah