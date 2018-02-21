solidarity
- RandomBuffalo Emergency Response Team Quits In Solidarity With Cops Who Shoved Old ManThe entire Buffalo Emergency Response Team has resigned in response to the suspension of two cops who were filmed shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground.By Lynn S.
- SocietyRihanna Lends Support To Sudan Protests: "They Have A Right To Demand Justice"Rihanna puts her elevated platform to good use once more!By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Baby Aligns Himself With "The Female Rap Wave"Lil Baby's support goes a long way, he figures.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Responds To Criticism Over Her Subjective "Role Model" Status"People still spit my past right in my face."By Devin Ch
- SocietyCongressman Labels 21 Savage ICE Arrest As "Terrorizing" IntimidationICE wants the music industry to keep its mouth shut, according to Hank Johnson.By Zaynab
- Music21 Savage's Camp Asked Several Artists To Perform "Rockstar" Verse During GrammysThey were aiming to show support for the rapper.By Zaynab
- MusicRoger Waters Wants Travis Scott, Maroon 5, Big Boi To Take A Knee At Super BowlRoger Waters is apparently more for the culture than Travis Scott.By Aron A.
- SocietyStudents Continue To Partake In Class Walk-Outs Following Florida ShootingThese demonstrations solely protest gun violence.
By David Saric