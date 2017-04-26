sob x rbe
- MusicFormer SOB x RBE Rapper Lul G Set To Serve 21-Year SentenceThe pending sentence stems from Lul G’s 2019 murder charge.By Kairi Coe
- GossipEx-SOB x RBE Member Lul G Arrested For Murder In Nevada: ReportLul G was picked up this week.By Aron A.
- MusicCoachella 2019 Line Up: Childish Gambino, Anderson .Paak, Ariana Grande, & MoreSolange, Jaden Smith, Juice WRLD, Kaytranada, Wiz Khalifa, and many more join the lineup. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsYhung T.O. Dives Into Solo Territory With "Trust Issues"T.O. goes solo.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsSOB x RBE's DaBoii Drops Off "Sum It Up"SOB x RBE drops off his solo track, "Sum It Up."By Aron A.
- MusicYesJulz Talks 1st Party Ever, Wildest Moments, Managing 070 Shake & MoreYesJulz drops knowledge on her experience in the game, from managing 070 Shake to throwing mansion parties. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicOffset Sounds Off On Unnamed Target; Speculation EnsuesOffset unleashes on someone, and fans believe they know exactly who it is. By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesSOB x RBE Comes Through With "Gangin" AlbumSob x RBE put in on a collective project.By Milca P.
- InterviewsCurren$y, UnoTheActivist & More Talk Christmas, Album Of The YearWhile at Rolling Loud's Cali edition the other weekend, we chopped it up with a few rappers on some year-end favorites and Christmas.By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesSOB x RBE’s Slimmy B Debuts Mixtape "Problem Child"Slimmy B holds his own on his solo release.By Chantilly Post
- NewsBling BlaowNef The Pharaoh can ball harder than you can. By Mitch Findlay